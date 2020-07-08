Eagles Re-Sign Vinny Curry

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
08/07/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles will be in a bind with the cap next season.

With the possibility of the team being $60 million over at the end of this season, the team will need to preserve as much of their nearly $24 million in cap room so that they can cut a big portion of that when it carries over.

That won't stop them from improving the team, however.

On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the team will be bringing the veteran defensive end back.

The move was long expected, in large part because of fit.

Curry is a local product who spent just one season away from the team. That 2018 season in Tampa Bay was perhaps the worst season of Curry's career outside his rookie year.

In his return to the Eagles, Curry proved extremely valuable once again with 27 tackles (five for loss) and five sacks.

Curry once again adds depth to the defensive line and would likely figure in as the third DE behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.

It also likely means that Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller and Genard Avery may be competing for snaps again this season.

With the impending salary issues facing the team, they may need to move on from one of Graham or Barnett, so this season could prove important for Curry to earn himself a roster spot in 2021 with such a departure.

For 2020, at least, Curry took a team-friendly deal to sign in Philadelphia. In fact, Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds noted that the Browns made Curry a higher offer, but Curry opted to remain with the Eagles instead.

