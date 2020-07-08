Eagles Re-Sign Vinny Curry

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles will be in a bind with the cap next season.

With the possibility of the team being $60 million over at the end of this season, the team will need to preserve as much of their nearly $24 million in cap room so that they can cut a big portion of that when it carries over.

That won't stop them from improving the team, however.

On Friday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the team will be bringing the veteran defensive end back.