Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Notes: Voracek, Stamkos Out for Saturday’s Round Robin Finale

Eagles Release Pair Of Defenders

08/07/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

While Vinny Curry got some good news and a spot on an NFL roster today, two other defenders were not so lucky.

The Eagles announced Friday afternoon that they waived defensive tackle Bruce Hector and Prince Smith.

Smith was an undrafted free agent that had little chance of making any roster spot. He was a long shot before but with no preseason, the writing was on the wall.

The Philadelphia native was coming out of FCS and would have to compete with Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks and K'Von Wallace as well as 2019 sixth-round pick Marcus Epps and Rudy Ford, who was acquired via trade, for a spot at safety or Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Cre'von LeBlanc, Rasul Douglas, Craig James and highly-touted UDFA Grayland Arnold, who the front office raved about after the draft, for a spot at corner.

More of a surprise is the release of Bruce Hector.

Hector had spent the last two seasons with the team, so was familiar with the playbook.

The Eagles do have six defensive ends and four defensive tackles that would appear to be locked into roster spots at this point, so a release is not a total shock, but it is notable that they released someone with so much experience with the team in favor of newer players.

The move would seem to indicate that the Eagles have faith in Anthony Rush, who developed well last year, and/or undrafted free agent Raequan Williams sticking with the team and being able to step up in the event of an injury.

Posted by on 08/07/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)