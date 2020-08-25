Eagles Sign Tyrone Swoopes

Tuesday morning, it was announced that the team was signing Tyrone Swoopes.

Among the recent transactions was the removal of Casey Tucker for Travis Fulgham and the re-signing of Trevor Williams after a week of Sidney Jones not touching the field.

With just two weeks until the season starts, the Eagles roster is ever in flux as they continue to sign and waive guys at different positions throughout camp.

In the same move, the Eagles waived/injured Rob Davis, who had spent the second half of the 2019 season with the team.

On Monday, the Eagles designated tight end Josh Perkins as "out indefinitely", so that likely contributed to the team taking on an additional tight end, especially with Perkins looking like a front runner for the third tight end spot.

Swoopes spent the past three season bouncing between Seattle's practice squad and active roster.

He appeared in a total of seven games taking 109 offensive snaps.

He has two catches for 28 yards in that span having been targeted just twice.

In college, Swoopes served as a quarterback at Texas. He served mostly as a backup, but was the starter his sophomore season (2014) where he threw for 2,409 yards with a 13-11 touchdown to interception ratio.

If Perkins is truly sidelined, them Swoopes primary competition will be with highly-thought of undrafted free agent Noah Togiai with the recently signed former "Mr. Irrelevant" Caleb Wilson as the only other active tight end in camp.