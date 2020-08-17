Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies Could Find Relief in Robertson and Suarez
Lindblom Provides Motivation Once Again for Flyers

Eagles Waive QB, Bring Back Receiver

08/17/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

For the Eagles, Monday marked the start of their padded practices.

It is a welcome sight for many, but came with a bit of an odd move.

The team announced Monday morning that they were waiving Kyle Lauletta and had re-signed Marcus Green.

It is a bit odd that the team would wait until now to make this transaction, but what is really surprising is that the team is now down to just three quarterbacks in Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld.

The team, and now self-identified quarterback factory, has long placed a high importance on backup quarterbacks and have kept one on the practice squad for the past few seasons, except for when they had to promote Nate Sudfeld to prevent him signing elsewhere.

It is unclear if the team plans to bring in another arm for camp or development, as Sudfeld is likely gone this coming offseason.

It is, of course, possible that the team feels comfortable that they could get someone like Josh McCown to join the team in the event of multiple injuries and intend to add additional players at other positions to the practice squad as a buffer for a potential COVID outbreak.

At least for the time being, the Eagles brought back receiver and returner Marcus Green, who spent all of the 2019 season on the Eagles practice squad and was released by the team in late July just a few weeks ago.

Posted by on 08/17/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)