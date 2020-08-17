Eagles Waive QB, Bring Back Receiver

It is a welcome sight for many, but came with a bit of an odd move.

It is a bit odd that the team would wait until now to make this transaction, but what is really surprising is that the team is now down to just three quarterbacks in Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld.

The team, and now self-identified quarterback factory, has long placed a high importance on backup quarterbacks and have kept one on the practice squad for the past few seasons, except for when they had to promote Nate Sudfeld to prevent him signing elsewhere.

It is unclear if the team plans to bring in another arm for camp or development, as Sudfeld is likely gone this coming offseason.

It is, of course, possible that the team feels comfortable that they could get someone like Josh McCown to join the team in the event of multiple injuries and intend to add additional players at other positions to the practice squad as a buffer for a potential COVID outbreak.

At least for the time being, the Eagles brought back receiver and returner Marcus Green, who spent all of the 2019 season on the Eagles practice squad and was released by the team in late July just a few weeks ago.