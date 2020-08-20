Former Phillies Top Prospect Getting the Call

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
08/20/2020

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Miami Marlins are calling up their top pitching prospect.

Sixto Sanchez, the main piece going to the Marlins in the trade that brought J.T. Realmuto to the Phillies, will make his major-league debut soon.

The right-hander has always flashed top of the rotation talent and, at just 22 years old, will get his chance to, one day, anchor a big league rotation without ever throwing a pitch at Triple-A.

He pitched a career-high 114 innings across two levels of the Marlins system last year, blossoming at Double-A Jacksonville. In his 18 starts, he pitched to a 2.53 ERA while allowing just 87 hits in 103 innings. He struck out 97 hitters.

With a seven game series between the two teams coming in September, it is inevitable Sanchez will face the team that signed him in March of 2015 for just $35,000.

Now the Phillies need to #SignJT.

Posted by on 08/20/2020 in Phillies, Writer: Greg Hall

