Genard Avery Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Game 2 of Flyers-Islanders

08/26/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The re-signing of Vinny Curry seems like it could be far more likely to pay off following Eagles practice on Wednesday.

During the mid-week practice, Genard Avery wound up on the ground and needed to be carted off of the field due to the injury.

Avery was acquired in the middle of the 2019 season for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

He appeared in just 33 defensive snaps over eight games after his acquisition, registering half a sack and five tackles with his new team.

The plan seemed to be to use him in a joker role, but his play in camp so far has been overshadowed by that of Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman.

One of those pair or rookie Casey Toohill is likely to make the squad now, particularly if Derek Barnett is unable to go week one.

NFL Network's Adam Caplan reports that the injury is not an ACL injury, so it is possible that Avery could join the team later in the season, though when is up in the air.

The Eagles will have to rely on the players they valued highly in player evaluations (Sweat, Miller, Ostman, Toohill) to give them some production for the time being as the third and fourth ends until Barnett returns.

