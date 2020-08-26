Genard Avery Carted Off Field With Knee Injury

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The re-signing of Vinny Curry seems like it could be far more likely to pay off following Eagles practice on Wednesday.

During the mid-week practice, Genard Avery wound up on the ground and needed to be carted off of the field due to the injury.

Avery was acquired in the middle of the 2019 season for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

He appeared in just 33 defensive snaps over eight games after his acquisition, registering half a sack and five tackles with his new team.

The plan seemed to be to use him in a joker role, but his play in camp so far has been overshadowed by that of Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman.