Howard, Velasquez Set For Sunday Doubleheader vs Braves

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Stop. Howard time.

After playing the best game of their season Friday night, the Phillies (4-4) will host another seven-inning doubleheader Sunday against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves (9-6).

Jake Arrieta dazzled on Friday, throwing six shutout innings while striking out six in the Phillies 5-0 win over Atlanta. The red hot J.T. Realmuto hit his fourth homer of the season while Jay Bruce added a three run shot of his own. The bullpen combination of LHP Jose Alvarez, RHP Tommy Hunter and RHP Deolis Guerra, the latter of whom displayed a filthy changeup, threw three scoreless innings to lock down the dominating victory.

Sunday represents a tale of two stories on the mound for the Phillies. One of redemption and the other promise. RHP Vince Velasquez may be pitching for his spot in the rotation while top prospect RHP Spencer Howard will make his major-league debut and look to take that very position on the starting staff from Velasquez.

We have written extensively about Howard and his potential in the rotation over the past week.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm while the second contest will begin roughly 40 minutes after game one. Both will air on NBCSP (tv) and WIP/WTTM1680 (radio) with the first game getting national tv attention via TBS.