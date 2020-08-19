Miles Sanders Deemed Week-To-Week

Sanders did follow that up with another since-deleted tweet that read, "Keep calm y’all lol I’m ready for the season", both originally posed on August 11.

An injury to Sanders is not a major surprise considering his recent, and since-deleted, cryptic tweet that read "Can’t catch a break".

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced another week-to-week injury. This time the victim was running back Miles Sanders.

The Eagles held their first padded practice of the season on Monday and got some pretty poor news in regards to the defensive line.

The designation is for a lower-body injury and it is being widely reported that the Eagles are being overly cautious at this point, so his availability for the start of season is not currently thought to be in question.

Sanders was a huge boost to the passing game last season as well as on the ground, but without Peters at left tackle and Brooks at right guard, the second-year back may need to improve his vision and ground game to see the same success rushing this season.

Other players out today included Boston Scott and Sidney Jones with lower body injuries and Dallas Goedert with an upper body injury.

All three of those players were listed only as day-to-day.

Corey Clement served as RB1 for the team with both Sanders and Scott, which could prove to be big for the team with all the rumors that he looks to be back to the player he was in Super Bowl LII. The additional time in practice may help him to be even more effective during the regular season.

Among players taking the reps for Jones were Robey-Coleman and LeBlanc, who are getting reps outside in preparation for the coming season.