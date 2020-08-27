No Fans In The Stands For Eagles In 2020

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Though not surprising, the new was made official on Thursday: no fans will be in attendance at Philadelphia Eagles home games.

The team pushed their message out through their social media platforms shortly after the state and city confirmed the news.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia confirmed on Thursday that hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field will not be permitted until further notice. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2020

This is, of course, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the state and local government hope to continue to control the spread of the virus by banning public gatherings that could serve to further spread the disease.