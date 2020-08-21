Phillies Add One Reliever in Trade; Reportedly Still Shopping

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
08/21/2020

Thursday's doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays was a complete and utter embarrassment for the Phillies.   The bullpen remained the literal worst in baseball (earned run average-wise, anyway) as the Phillies dropped back-to-back games in Toronto, including blowing a 7-0 lead the Phillies had after a half-inning.  So the Phillies have gotten to work in adding a relief arm.

Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports that the Phillies have acquired reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees.  This came after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Phillies farmhand Addison Russ was headed to the Yankees in trade.  Hale had been designated for assignment.

Unlike some of the Phillies players who ended up designated, Hale had pitched relatively well for the Yankees.   Hale appeared in five games.  He had no decisions, with a 3.00 earned run average.

But the dealing might not be done there.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Phillies have had discussions with the Boston Red Sox for reliever Brandon Workman:

Workman has some strong bullpen credentials.

In 2019, Workman went 10-1 with a 1.88 earned run average for the Red Sox, saving 16 games and earning a hold in 15.  This is not a done deal, but it's a sign that the Phillies are continuing to shop.

The Phillies bullpen currently has an 8.77 earned run average.  The games not started by Aaron Nola or Zack Wheeler have been less than comfortable.  The Phillies offense remains hot.  A couple bullpen arms could make all the difference in this team.

