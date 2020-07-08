Phillies-Braves Postponed Friday; Howard Getting the Call?

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Phillies have been postponed... again.

Friday night's game between the Phils and Atlanta Braves has been rained out; it will be made up as a doubleheader on Sunday, both games being seven innings.

Vince Velasquez was scheduled to pitch, but will now take the mound for one of the two Sunday games. The Philliedelphia faithful believed Velasquez was on a short leash and may have lost his rotation spot had he pitched poorly.

Is Vince Velasquez pitching for his rotation spot tonight against the Braves? — Philliedelphia (@Philliedelphia) August 7, 2020

Manager Joe Girardi has also announced Jake Arrieta will start Saturday's 6:05 pm game against the Braves, but has not named a starter for the other end of the doubleheader.

Some believe it could be top prospect Spencer Howard.