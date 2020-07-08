Phillies-Braves Postponed Friday; Howard Getting the Call?

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
08/07/2020

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Phillies have been postponed... again.

Friday night's game between the Phils and Atlanta Braves has been rained out; it will be made up as a doubleheader on Sunday, both games being seven innings.

Vince Velasquez was scheduled to pitch, but will now take the mound for one of the two Sunday games. The Philliedelphia faithful believed Velasquez was on a short leash and may have lost his rotation spot had he pitched poorly.

Manager Joe Girardi has also announced Jake Arrieta will start Saturday's 6:05 pm game against the Braves, but has not named a starter for the other end of the doubleheader.

Some believe it could be top prospect Spencer Howard.

We recently wrote about when Howard would arrive in the big leagues with Sunday being the educated guess. That may very well now be a reality.

At this time, just under 24 percent of the team's remaining games will be doubleheaders, including two as a part of a seven (!!!) game series against the Miami Marlins in September.

We're in for a crazy few months.

Posted by on 08/07/2020 in Phillies, Writer: Greg Hall

