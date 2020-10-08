Nola, Phillies Look For Series Split Against Braves

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

The Phillies (4-6) have not won a game started by Aaron Nola since Aug 20, 2019. That is almost a calendar year across nine starts.

If the Phils want to contend for a playoff spot this season, that trend needs to end Monday night when the final game of a four game series against the Atlanta Braves (11-6) gets underway at 6:05 ET.

The game will be aired on NBCSP/FS1 (TV) and WIP/WTTM1680 (radio).

Nola will look to build on his last start, where he held the New York Yankees to one run on three hits while striking out 12 across six innings. Overall, Nola is 0-2 on the season with a 3.97 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings.

For his 18 career appearances against the Braves, the righty is 10-5 while sporting a dazzling 2.94 ERA, his best against any team in the National League East.