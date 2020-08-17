Phillies Could Find Relief in Robertson and Suarez



Ranger Suarez throws at Coca-Cola Park (Photo Courtesy Rich Wilkins)

While the Phillies were busy sweeping the New York Mets, the team got some good news on the pitching front. The Phillies bullpen endured the Mets series just fine, but to say that the team has struggled would be an understatement. But the team may get some help soon as both David Robertson and Ranger Suarez threw on Sunday.

Suarez threw at Cola-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, home of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. This was the first time that Suarez has thrown to live batters since the season resumed. Suarez is currently on the 10-day injured list, presumably the COVID list. We have no updates on his health.

Those present at Coca-Cola Park said that Suarez "looked good" in his return to the mound.

Suarez went 6-1 with a 3.57 earned run average in 48 2/3 innings over 37 appearances for the Phillies in 2019. Suarez may have been a leading candidate for the fifth start spot in the starting rotation. However, the bullpen might be the best fit for Suarez right now as he is not stretched out and the season is a only six weeks from concluding.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Robertson threw for Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Robertson was shut down early last season and underwent "Tommy John" surgery. One day shy of a year to the day, Robertson was back and throwing off of a mound.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inqurier reports that Robertson is throwing in the mid- to high-80s. Robertson said that he was feeling good after the outing, but his progress had been stunted by the COVID-19 shutdown. Girardi suggested that Robertson could help the Phillies "sometime in September".

The Phillies could also add an arm at the trade deadline, which is just two weeks away on August 31. But with most teams still in the pennant race, there may not be many arms available for trade, while a team's prospects are not being scouted in the minor leagues at this time. Adding either Suarez or Robertson to the bullpen mix would help.