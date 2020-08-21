Phillies Look to Get Back on Track Against Braves - Series Preview

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

If the Phillies (9-12) ever needed a turnaround, this weekend is it.

After blowing a 2-0 lead in game one and 7-0 in game two of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, both losses, the Phils are in Atlanta for a three game series against the Braves (14-11).

As dire as the Phillies week has been so far, a weekend sweep of the Braves would pull them even in the NL East standings with both teams at a .500 record.

Optimistic? Maybe.

Impossible? No.

The Phillies will be sending their three best starters to the mound in Aaron Nola (Friday), Zack Wheeler (Saturday) and Zach Eflin (Sunday). Atlanta will counter with LHP Max Fried, LHP Robbie Erlin and RHP Josh Tomlin, respectively.

Nola vs. Fried is the marquee matchup of the series.

Fried is 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA in 2020 and pitched five shutout innings, striking out six in a win against the Phils, which was also Spencer Howard's debut.

Nola got the Phillies on track the next night against Atlanta, pitching eight innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 in a 13-8 victory.