Phillies Look to Get Back to .500 Against Orioles

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

On the heels on a dominating, but way too close (looking at you, Nick Pivetta) 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves Monday night, the Phillies (5-6) host the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles (7-7) for a three game series at Citizens Bank Park.

This will be the first game for the Orioles since Aug 8, although they played the next night, albeit the game is currently suspended in the sixth inning. They won their previous two games, both against the Washington Nationals, by a combined score of 16-3.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET and will be aired on NBCSP (tv) and WIP/WTTM1680 (radio).

The club gave Aaron Nola his first win in 356 days and will look to continue that momentum for a pitcher that has yet to lose a game in a Phillies uniform, RHP Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler (2-0) has looked every bit as sharp as advertised since the Phillies signed him to a five-year $118 million contract this past offseason. He has pitched to the tune of a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and has struck out six hitters across his 13 innings. He will have to tame an Orioles offense that has been surprisingly good this season, scoring 4.64 runs per game, 13th best in all of baseball. For comparison, the Phillies rank seventh in that department, averaging an even five runs per contest.