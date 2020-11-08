Phillies Make a Flurry of Roster Moves

Williams was never able to find regular playing time over the last few seasons and always seemed to be a DFA option, should the need arise.

Kelley and Pivetta have done nothing to help the worst bullpen in the majors this season. The two have combined for a 13.34 ERA across nine total innings.

Pivetta has been given multiple opportunities in both the rotation and bullpen since his call up in 2017. As the return in the deal that sent RHP Jonathan Papelbon to the Washington Nationals, Pivetta's live arm and power fastball could play in the majors, but without the development of effective secondary pitches and a better head on his shoulders, he may never live up to his potential.

As for the the players joining the club, Brogdon is by far the more interesting of the two. He's never pitched in the majors, but has dominated during his tenure in the minor leagues.

Across three seasons, mostly as a reliever, he is 14-6 with a 2.50 ERA. He has struck out a whopping 230 hitters in just 180 innings while saving 12 games. The tall, lanky righty features a fastball that sits in the mid 90's and what has been described as an "excellent" changeup. He could be in line for a high-leverage role early on in his major-league tenure as the Phillies continue to search for reliable right-handed options out of the bullpen.

Parker pitched for the Phillies in 2019, posting a 5.04 ERA across 23 appearances.