Phillies, Nationals Postpone Game in Response to Social Injustice

(Photo by: Andrew Harnik/AP)

By Jake Finnerty, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Thursday Night's game between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed in wake of the social injustice following the shooting, and subsequent paralysis, of Jacob Blake.

Earlier this week, a video of Kenosha, WI police officers firing at Blake surfaced, resulting in players across the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, MLS and more to speak out on the racial injustices that have continued to take place since May.

The first team to boycott was the Milwaukee Bucks in their Game five matchup against the Orlando Magic, scheduled to be played Wednesday.

Multiple major league teams have postponed several games in response to the shooting as well. The MLB released a statement last night saying, "Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play…Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and injustice."

Phillies manager, Joe Girardi, also made it known Wednesday night that he would support any course of action his players chose to express their feelings on regarding almost any social matter.

The Phillies are still currently scheduled to play the Atlanta Braves in a three game series at Citizens Bank Park this weekend.