Phillies Outfielder Roman Quinn is Placed on the Injured List

08/16/2020

No, this is not an article from a previous season.  This time the story is much different for outfielder Roman Quinn.  The Phillies announced just before Sunday's game that they have placed Quinn on the injured list.  But the story is much different this time, as Quinn does not appear to have a baseball-related injury.

According to Matt Gelb of the Athletic, Quinn hit the IL for precautionary reasons:

So while the Phillies do not say this publicly, this would represent a COVID list appearance.

The good news for that, is if Quinn is determined to be virus-free and is simply exhibiting symptoms of allergies or something mild that is assuredly not COVID-19-related, Quinn will be able to re-join the Phillies in less than 10-days time a standard injured list stint would take.  That would be helpful for the Phillies, who are currently without a natural center fielder.  Adam Haseley was placed on the IL with a sprained wrist this past week.

So for now, Scott Kingery figures to play center until this issue is resolved.  

Kyle Garlick has rejoined the Phillies.  Garlick has played only corner outfield positions in the major leagues so far as well as his minor league career.  Andrew McCutchen played some center field last season before tearing his ACL, but is not likely to be used in center.

