Phillies Play Two in Buffalo Against Blue Jays

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Let's play two... in Buffalo?

The Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays are set to play a doubleheader at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY with game one beginning at 1:07 pm ET.

Both games will be aired on NBCSP (tv) and WIP/WTTM1680 (radio) with game one also being televised on the MLB Network.

With the new rules put in place for the shortened 60-game season, both contests will be seven innings.

Sahlen Field is normally the home of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, an affiliate of the Blue Jays, but the team had to find a new home field for 2020 given the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The ballpark plays to the Phillies strength, as it has been a home run haven so far. There have been 25 home runs in the five games played there. The Phils lead the league in runs scored per game, are second in OPS, fifth in batting average, 10th in doubles per game and eighth in home runs per game.

While the Jays average more homers per contest, their other offensive statistics are at or below the middle of the pack.

Toronto's offense will also be missing it's best overall player and offensive catalyst, SS Bo Bichette, who was placed on the 10-day IL at the beginning of the week with a knee sprain. Bichette was off to a great start, hitting .361 with five home runs and 13 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.