Phillies To Retire Number 15 for Hall of Fame Candidate Dick Allen

There will be a second number retirement in 2020. In the same season the Phillies were set to retire number 34 for Hall of Fame pitcher, Roy Halladay, the Phillies will also retire the number of a candidate for the Hall of Fame. Dick Allen's number 15 will be worn by a Phillies player no more.

The Phillies formally announced the move on Thursday:

Allen is a finalist on the Golden Era ballot for the Hall of Fame. Voting will not take place until December, but Allen is considered a top candidate. Allen narrowly missed election last time the Golden Era committee last time, but the case for Allen's candidacy has been well-made and he is likely a lock.

The last time the Phillies retired a number ahead of a Hall of Fame induction was Richie Ashburn. Though the team rules require that the player be in the Hall of Fame, the Phillies felt it was coming and took the step anyway. That could be the same in 2020.

Unfamiliar with Allen's Hall of Fame resume? Check out this podcast discussing his Hall of Fame candidacy, which includes Mitch Nathanson, author of God Almighty Hisself: The Life and Legacy of Dick Allen