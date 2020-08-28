Phillies Welcome Braves for Weekend Series

(Photo by: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos, Getty Images)

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Would you believe the Phillies currently occupy a playoff spot?

Heading into the final series before the 2020 trade deadline (Monday Aug 31 at 4:00 pm ET), the Phillies host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend set at Citizens Bank Park, with the Phils in the eighth and final playoff spot in the National League.

Game one - Friday Aug 28 at 7:05 pm ET on NBCSP & MLB Network - out of market (tv).

Game two - Saturday Aug 29 at 1:05 pm ET on FOX (tv).

Game three - Sunday Aug 30 at 7:08 pm ET on ESPN (tv).

All three games will be broadcast via WIP/WTTM 1680 on the radio.

The series will be the final time the two teams play each other in 2020. The Phillies are currently in third place in the National League East, four games behind the Braves.

As of this writing, the pitching match ups beyond Friday night's contest are mostly unknown, as Phillies manager Joe Girardi has not announced a starter for Saturday or Sunday following the postponement of Thursday night's game against the Washington Nationals. That start would have belonged to Spencer Howard, who will most likely slot in Saturday or be skipped until his next turn in the rotation.