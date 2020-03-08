Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees 8/3/2020

Phillies-Yankees Postponed Tuesday; Doubleheader Wednesday

08/03/2020

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

That didn't last long.

After their first game in eight days, the Phillies-Yankees game set for Tuesday evening has been postponed due to the incoming inclement weather stemming from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:05 at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies being the "road" team in the first game and the "home" team for the second. There will be approximately 35 minutes between contests.

With the rule change implemented this season, both games will be seven innings.

Aaron Nola was scheduled to pitch Tuesday and Zack Wheeler on Wednesday; it remains a question if manager Joe Girardi will ride his two horses for the doubleheader. This could be an opportunity for top pitching prospect Spencer Howard to make his big-league debut, pushing Wheeler back to Thursday's series finale.

