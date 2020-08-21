Phillies, Yankees Swap Relievers with More Trades Coming?

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

We have a trade!

The Phillies sent RHP Addison Russ to the New York Yankees in exchange for fellow righty David Hale.

Hale, who has pitched 236 career innings, will provide a boost to a Phillies bullpen that ranks last in ERA this season. He has pitched to a 2.98 ERA in his Yankees tenure and a 4.23 ERA overall.

He is known to generate ground balls and should be able to fill a seventh or eighth inning role for the club.

Russ, a 25-year-old career minor leaguer, was a 17th-round pick in the 2017 draft. He was especially effective in 2019 at Double-A Reading, pitching to the tune of a 2.54 ERA and a 12.9 K/9 in 56 2/3 innings.

The hot stove does not stop there!

According to Matt Gelb and Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, GM Matt Klentak has also been in talks with the Boston Red Sox in regards to RHP Brandon Workman.

A free agent at the end of the year, Workman would be a nice rental for any contending team. Just last season, he had a 1.88 ERA with 13.1 K/9 and 16 saves for the Red Sox.