Round 1, Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens
08/16/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Perhaps the Flyers were riding a wave of overconfidence entering Game 2 on Friday. They had not played their best game in Game 1 and still secured a 2-1 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.
Friday, they were certainly humbled by a team that wasn't even part of the playoff equation five months ago. The Montreal Canadiens have held their own against the Flyers through two games of the series, falling in a tight contest in Game 1 and routing the top seed in Game 2.
The series now shifts to Game 3 where Montreal will be the home team. Someone in the series will emerge with a 2-1 lead and a chance to take a commanding lead in the series in just a few days. For the Flyers, who certainly felt embarrassed by the result on Friday afternoon, this is a time for redemption, for a bounce-back game that could help them in the series. For Montreal, it's another chance to continue to show that they belong. They might not be able to replicate the near perfect game they played in Game 2, but they can continue the trend of doing a lot of positive things and making noise in a series where few gave them much of a chance.
Game 3 is set for 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Montreal Canadiens
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Scott Laughton
|5
|3
|2
|5
|Shea Weber
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Kevin Hayes
|5
|0
|4
|4
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|6
|4
|0
|4
|Joel Farabee
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Paul Byron
|6
|1
|3
|4
|Travis Sanheim
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Jeff Petry
|6
|2
|1
|3
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Nick Suzuki
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|13 Max Domi
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, +2
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, -1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|31 Carey Price
|4 GP, 3-1-0, 1.93 GAA, .938 SV%
|6 GP, 4-2-0, 1.46 GAA, .954 SV%
Carter Hart was handed his first bit of adversity, like the rest of the team, in Game 2. The four goals allowed were hardly his fault, but losses all count the same in the playoffs. Hart does get a chance to get right back out there in Game 3.
Carey Price turns 33 on Sunday and he looks to celebrate in similar fashion to Game 2. Price was perfect in the Canadiens win, but didn't get tested near as much as the Flyers struggled to keep up with the pace of Montreal. He'll almost certainly deal with more traffic and shot volume in Game 3 as the Flyers look to push to get back into the series.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Canadiens Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|90 Tomas Tatar
|14 Nick Suzuki
|11 Brendan Gallagher
|92 Jonathan Drouin
|15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|40 Joel Armia
|62 Artturi Lehkonen
|24 Philip Danault
|41 Paul Byron
|71 Jake Evans
|13 Max Domi
|60 Alex Belzile
|Defense
|8 Ben Chiarot
|6 Shea Weber
|77 Brett Kulak
|26 Jeff Petry
|61 Xavier Ouellet
|53 Victor Mete
|Goalie
|31 Carey Price
|39 Charlie Lindgren
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There's a lot on the table for the Flyers in this game. Alain Vigneault is weighing potential changes and simply said to stay tuned to Sunday's lineup. He did say that Michael Raffl's presence in warmups for Game 2 was a positive sign and Travis Konecny was spotted on the ice in a video from Sunday's morning skate posted by the team, so those are indications that both could be able to play in Game 3. It's also fair to expect some change on defense. The most likely option would be for Robert Hagg to come back in and Shayne Gostisbehere to come out.
- Canadiens: Montreal made one lineup change last game, inserting Jake Evans into the lineup for Dale Weise. Given the overall performance, don't expect many changes to the Canadiens lineup for Game 3.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (24th), Canadiens (T-13th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (20th), Canadiens (10th)
- Recent History vs. Canadiens
- Nov. 7, 2019 - Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Nov. 30, 2019 - Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (F/OT) (at MTL)
- Jan. 16, 2020 - Canadiens 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Aug. 12, 2020 (Game 1) - Flyers 2, Canadiens 1
- Aug. 14, 2020 (Game 2) - Canadiens 5, Flyers 0
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
- Shayne Gostisbehere - 13 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
- Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 9 A, 25 P
- Sean Couturier - 27 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 2-2-0, 2.85 GAA, .913 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
