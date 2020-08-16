Round 1, Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Perhaps the Flyers were riding a wave of overconfidence entering Game 2 on Friday. They had not played their best game in Game 1 and still secured a 2-1 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

Friday, they were certainly humbled by a team that wasn't even part of the playoff equation five months ago. The Montreal Canadiens have held their own against the Flyers through two games of the series, falling in a tight contest in Game 1 and routing the top seed in Game 2.

The series now shifts to Game 3 where Montreal will be the home team. Someone in the series will emerge with a 2-1 lead and a chance to take a commanding lead in the series in just a few days. For the Flyers, who certainly felt embarrassed by the result on Friday afternoon, this is a time for redemption, for a bounce-back game that could help them in the series. For Montreal, it's another chance to continue to show that they belong. They might not be able to replicate the near perfect game they played in Game 2, but they can continue the trend of doing a lot of positive things and making noise in a series where few gave them much of a chance.

Game 3 is set for 8 p.m.