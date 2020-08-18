Round 1, Game 4 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Turnovers, Dominant Nights from Tatum and Brown Doom 76ers in Game One
08/18/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

In Game 3, the Flyers did something they hadn't done since May 1, 2003. They won a playoff game by a score of 1-0. 

It wasn't a perfect game from the Flyers, but it was a better game than the debacle in Game 2. Now the Flyers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series against the Montreal Canadiens again, just as it hits a crucial point.

Games 4 and 5 fall on back-to-back days, and the Flyers can make Game 5 have a lot more meaning for them if they can get a win in Game 4. 

Game 4 is set for 3 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P
Scott Laughton 6 3 2 5 Shea Weber 7 3 2 5
Kevin Hayes 6 0 4 4 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 7 4 0 4
Joel Farabee 4 2 1 3 Paul Byron 7 1 3 4
Jake Voracek 6 2 1 3 Jeff Petry 7 2 1 3
Travis Sanheim 6 1 2 3 Nick Suzuki 7 1 2 3
 
Player to Watch
13 Kevin Hayes 15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 0 A, 2 P, +3
 
Kevin Hayes has been one of many players on the Flyers, most of them in fact, that has been contained by the Canadiens because the time and space is not there. Hayes is usually dominant with the puck on his stick, but with time and space at a premium, Hayes hasn't been able to showcase his puck protection skills and set up teammates. If he can figure that out, it could lead to more offense for the Flyers. 
 
Jesperi Kotkaniemi followed up his two-goal game in Game 2 by hitting the post twice and coming close to tying the game in the closing seconds of Game 3. He's clearly a player who drives Montreal's offense. He's already made an impact in this series, and he could be the player to do it again if they are to get back into the series.
 
Projected Goalie Matchup
79 Carter Hart 31 Carey Price
5 GP, 4-1-0, 1.51 GAA, .949 SV% 7 GP, 4-3-0, 1.40 GAA, .953 SV%

Game 3 was another bounce-back effort for Carter Hart. One game after allowing four goals in the Game 2 loss, Hart stopped all 23 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout. Given the way the rest of the series has gone, it may take another performance like that from Hart to help the Flyers get the desired result in Game 4.

For the second time in the series, Carey Price played a solid game and took the loss. Price made 19 saves on 20 shots in the Game 3 loss, but didn't see near the shot volume that is needed to really put pressure on him. Price should be fresh and ready to go in this game, so peppering him with shots and trying to bring traffic to the net needs to be the formula for the Flyers.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Left Wing Center Right Wing
28 Claude Giroux 14 Sean Couturier 93 Jake Voracek
21 Scott Laughton 13 Kevin Hayes 11 Travis Konecny
49 Joel Farabee 38 Derek Grant 62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
12 Michael Raffl 44 Nate Thompson 18 Tyler Pitlick
Defense    
9 Ivan Provorov 15 Matt Niskanen  
6 Travis Sanheim 5 Phil Myers  
8 Robert Hagg 61 Justin Braun  
Goalie    
79 Carter Hart 37 Brian Elliott  

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Left Wing Center Right Wing
90 Tomas Tatar 14 Nick Suzuki 11 Brendan Gallagher
92 Jonathan Drouin 15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 40 Joel Armia
62 Artturi Lehkonen 24 Philip Danault 41 Paul Byron
71 Jake Evans 13 Max Domi 60 Alex Belzile
Defense    
8 Ben Chiarot 6 Shea Weber  
77 Brett Kulak 26 Jeff Petry  
61 Xavier Ouellet 53 Victor Mete  
Goalie    
31 Carey Price 39 Charlie Lindgren  

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: The Flyers made some lineup changes ahead of Game 3, and the changes made defensively seemed to work. Don't expect any changes to the back end for Game 4. However, up front, there is a chance that James van Riemsdyk could come out of the lineup and Joel Farabee could come back in. van Riemsdyk played just 9:36 of ice time, the lowest of any Flyers player in Game 3.
  • Canadiens: The Canadiens stuck with the same lineup from Game 2 in Game 3 and it seemed to work, despite the loss. It would not be a surprise for Montreal to go back to that same lineup again for Game 4.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (24th), Canadiens (T-16th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (16th), Canadiens (6th)
  • Recent History vs. Canadiens
    • Nov. 7, 2019 - Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
    • Nov. 30, 2019 - Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (F/OT) (at MTL)
    • Jan. 16, 2020 - Canadiens 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
    • Aug. 12, 2020 (Game 1) - Flyers 2, Canadiens 1
    • Aug. 14, 2020 (Game 2) - Canadiens 5, Flyers 0
    • Aug. 16, 2020 (Game 3) - Flyers 1, Canadiens 0
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens (Career Regular Season Stats)
    • Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
    • Shayne Gostisbehere - 13 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
    • Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
    • James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 9 A, 25 P
    • Sean Couturier - 27 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P
    • Carter Hart - 4 GP, 2-2-0, 2.85 GAA, .913 SV%

Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast

