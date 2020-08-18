Round 1, Game 4 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens
08/18/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In Game 3, the Flyers did something they hadn't done since May 1, 2003. They won a playoff game by a score of 1-0.
It wasn't a perfect game from the Flyers, but it was a better game than the debacle in Game 2. Now the Flyers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series against the Montreal Canadiens again, just as it hits a crucial point.
Games 4 and 5 fall on back-to-back days, and the Flyers can make Game 5 have a lot more meaning for them if they can get a win in Game 4.
Game 4 is set for 3 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Montreal Canadiens
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Scott Laughton
|6
|3
|2
|5
|Shea Weber
|7
|3
|2
|5
|Kevin Hayes
|6
|0
|4
|4
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|7
|4
|0
|4
|Joel Farabee
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Paul Byron
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Jake Voracek
|6
|2
|1
|3
|Jeff Petry
|7
|2
|1
|3
|Travis Sanheim
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Nick Suzuki
|7
|1
|2
|3
|Player to Watch
|13 Kevin Hayes
|15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, +3
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 0 A, 2 P, +3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|31 Carey Price
|5 GP, 4-1-0, 1.51 GAA, .949 SV%
|7 GP, 4-3-0, 1.40 GAA, .953 SV%
Game 3 was another bounce-back effort for Carter Hart. One game after allowing four goals in the Game 2 loss, Hart stopped all 23 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout. Given the way the rest of the series has gone, it may take another performance like that from Hart to help the Flyers get the desired result in Game 4.
For the second time in the series, Carey Price played a solid game and took the loss. Price made 19 saves on 20 shots in the Game 3 loss, but didn't see near the shot volume that is needed to really put pressure on him. Price should be fresh and ready to go in this game, so peppering him with shots and trying to bring traffic to the net needs to be the formula for the Flyers.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|49 Joel Farabee
|38 Derek Grant
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Canadiens Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|90 Tomas Tatar
|14 Nick Suzuki
|11 Brendan Gallagher
|92 Jonathan Drouin
|15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|40 Joel Armia
|62 Artturi Lehkonen
|24 Philip Danault
|41 Paul Byron
|71 Jake Evans
|13 Max Domi
|60 Alex Belzile
|Defense
|8 Ben Chiarot
|6 Shea Weber
|77 Brett Kulak
|26 Jeff Petry
|61 Xavier Ouellet
|53 Victor Mete
|Goalie
|31 Carey Price
|39 Charlie Lindgren
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: The Flyers made some lineup changes ahead of Game 3, and the changes made defensively seemed to work. Don't expect any changes to the back end for Game 4. However, up front, there is a chance that James van Riemsdyk could come out of the lineup and Joel Farabee could come back in. van Riemsdyk played just 9:36 of ice time, the lowest of any Flyers player in Game 3.
- Canadiens: The Canadiens stuck with the same lineup from Game 2 in Game 3 and it seemed to work, despite the loss. It would not be a surprise for Montreal to go back to that same lineup again for Game 4.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (24th), Canadiens (T-16th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (16th), Canadiens (6th)
- Recent History vs. Canadiens
- Nov. 7, 2019 - Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (F/OT) (at PHI)
- Nov. 30, 2019 - Flyers 4, Canadiens 3 (F/OT) (at MTL)
- Jan. 16, 2020 - Canadiens 4, Flyers 1 (at PHI)
- Aug. 12, 2020 (Game 1) - Flyers 2, Canadiens 1
- Aug. 14, 2020 (Game 2) - Canadiens 5, Flyers 0
- Aug. 16, 2020 (Game 3) - Flyers 1, Canadiens 0
- Flyers Leaders vs. Canadiens (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 7 G, 22 A, 29 P
- Shayne Gostisbehere - 13 GP, 2 G, 12 A, 14 P
- Claude Giroux - 36 GP, 10 G, 16 A, 26 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 39 GP, 16 G, 9 A, 25 P
- Sean Couturier - 27 GP, 7 G, 12 A, 19 P
- Carter Hart - 4 GP, 2-2-0, 2.85 GAA, .913 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
