Round 1, Game 4 Preview: Flyers-Canadiens

Games 4 and 5 fall on back-to-back days, and the Flyers can make Game 5 have a lot more meaning for them if they can get a win in Game 4.

It wasn't a perfect game from the Flyers, but it was a better game than the debacle in Game 2. Now the Flyers have a chance to take a commanding lead in the series against the Montreal Canadiens again, just as it hits a crucial point.

In Game 3, the Flyers did something they hadn't done since May 1, 2003. They won a playoff game by a score of 1-0.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Montreal Canadiens GP G A P Scott Laughton 6 3 2 5 Shea Weber 7 3 2 5 Kevin Hayes 6 0 4 4 Jesperi Kotkaniemi 7 4 0 4 Joel Farabee 4 2 1 3 Paul Byron 7 1 3 4 Jake Voracek 6 2 1 3 Jeff Petry 7 2 1 3 Travis Sanheim 6 1 2 3 Nick Suzuki 7 1 2 3

Player to Watch 13 Kevin Hayes 15 Jesperi Kotkaniemi Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, +3 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 0 A, 2 P, +3

Kevin Hayes has been one of many players on the Flyers, most of them in fact, that has been contained by the Canadiens because the time and space is not there. Hayes is usually dominant with the puck on his stick, but with time and space at a premium, Hayes hasn't been able to showcase his puck protection skills and set up teammates. If he can figure that out, it could lead to more offense for the Flyers.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi followed up his two-goal game in Game 2 by hitting the post twice and coming close to tying the game in the closing seconds of Game 3. He's clearly a player who drives Montreal's offense. He's already made an impact in this series, and he could be the player to do it again if they are to get back into the series.