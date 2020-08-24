Round 2, Game 1 Preview: Flyers-Islanders
08/24/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
For the first time in eight years, the Flyers won a playoff series. They are one of eight teams remaining in the quest for the Stanley Cup.
At this point in the playoffs, there are no easy matchups, and after having their share of struggles against the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens, the Flyers move on to face the seven-seed New York Islanders, a team that plays a similar style with much more depth and much more physicality. This series is sure to be a battle from start to finish.
Game 1 is set for 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Islanders
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Jake Voracek
|8
|4
|4
|8
|Josh Bailey
|9
|2
|8
|10
|Kevin Hayes
|9
|1
|6
|7
|Anthony Beauvillier
|9
|6
|3
|9
|Scott Laughton
|9
|3
|2
|5
|Mathew Barzal
|9
|3
|4
|7
|Sean Couturier
|9
|0
|5
|5
|Brock Nelson
|9
|3
|4
|7
|Michael Raffl
|5
|3
|1
|4
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|13 Mathew Barzal
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, -1
|Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, +3
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|8 GP, 6-2-0, 1.71 GAA, .943 SV%
|9 GP, 7-2-0, 1.67 GAA, .934 SV%
Carter Hart followed up a shaky Game 5 with a solid Game 6, allowing two goals on 33 shots to help the Flyers lock up the first-round series against the Canadiens. The Islanders will certainly be coming in waves against Hart and the Flyers as well, so he will need to be sharp from the start to help keep the Flyers in the driver's seat in the series.
Semyon Varlamov was an underrated part of the Islanders series win over the Capitals. His numbers this postseason rank right up there at the top with the rest of the league and he has essentially taken over as the Islanders No. 1 one goalie after spending most of the season in a platoon with Thomas Greiss. Varlamov will be back in goal to open the second-round series against the Flyers.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|12 Michael Raffl
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|49 Joel Farabee
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|38 Derek Grant
|28 Claude Giroux
|21 Scott Laughton
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Islanders Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|27 Anders Lee
|13 Mathew Barzal
|7 Jordan Eberle
|18 Anthony Beauvillier
|29 Brock Nelson
|12 Josh Bailey
|10 Derick Brassard
|44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|47 Leo Komarov
|17 Matt Martin
|53 Casey Cizikas
|15 Cal Clutterbuck
|Defense
|3 Adam Pelech
|6 Ryan Pulock
|25 Devon Toews
|24 Scott Mayfield
|2 Nick Leddy
|4 Andy Greene
|Goalie
|40 Semyon Varlamov
|1 Thomas Greiss
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Nicolas Aube-Kubel skated in the last couple of days, but there is no indication that he will be back in the lineup. The only change from Game 6 will be that Matt Niskanen will return to the lineup. It remains to be seen which of the three defensemen that have played on the third pairing comes out of the lineup.
- Islanders: The Islanders will likely stick with the same lineup they used when they finished their series against the Capitals. They may have Cal Clutterbuck back on the fourth line after he missed some time in the previous series. Barry Trotz said that all players were participants in practice.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (22nd), Islanders (14th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (15th), Islanders (T-20th)
- Recent History vs. Islanders
- Oct. 27, 2019 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Nov. 16, 2019 - Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- Feb. 11, 2020 - Islanders 5, Flyers 3 (at NYI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Islanders (Career Regular Season Stats)
- Claude Giroux - 52 GP, 18 G, 38 A, 56 P
- Jake Voracek - 42 GP, 6 G, 27 A, 33 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 37 GP, 11 G, 17 A, 28 P
- Sean Couturier - 37 GP, 10 G, 18 A, 28 P
- Matt Niskanen - 38 GP, 4 G, 14 A, 18 P
- Carter Hart - 2 GP, 0-2-0, 6.23 GAA, .833 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBCSN
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.