Round 2, Game 1 Preview: Flyers-Islanders

At this point in the playoffs, there are no easy matchups, and after having their share of struggles against the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens, the Flyers move on to face the seven-seed New York Islanders , a team that plays a similar style with much more depth and much more physicality. This series is sure to be a battle from start to finish.

For the first time in eight years, the Flyers won a playoff series. They are one of eight teams remaining in the quest for the Stanley Cup.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Islanders GP G A P Jake Voracek 8 4 4 8 Josh Bailey 9 2 8 10 Kevin Hayes 9 1 6 7 Anthony Beauvillier 9 6 3 9 Scott Laughton 9 3 2 5 Mathew Barzal 9 3 4 7 Sean Couturier 9 0 5 5 Brock Nelson 9 3 4 7 Michael Raffl 5 3 1 4 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 9 4 2 6

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 13 Mathew Barzal Last 5 Games: 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, -1 Last 5 Games: 2 G, 2 A, 4 P, +3

The Flyers need to reach another level if they want to have success against the Islanders, and Sean Couturier will certainly be the focus. Couturier does not have a goal yet in the playoffs, and he will be responsible for trying to contain the Islanders top line as well.

When you think of the Islanders, you have to begin with Mathew Barzal. His skill is off the charts, and he's already shown it a number of times against the Flyers. In 11 career games against the Flyers, Barzal has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points.