Round Robin Game 1 Preview: Flyers-Bruins
08/02/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
After one tune-up for each of the 24 teams in the hub cities, the games finally count. For the Flyers, there are three more opportunities to figure out a successful formula for the first round of the playoffs.
With that in mind, each of the next three games comes against a team that is safe through the qualifiers and comes with the opportunity to move up in the seeding and potentially get the designation of being the home team throughout the playoffs.
It begins against the Boston Bruins, a team that was on a hot streak and running away with the President's Trophy at the time of the pause. It becomes the first test for the Flyers to see where they stand as the playoffs approach.
Game time is 3 p.m.
Team Leaders (Regular Season Stats)
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Boston Bruins
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|66
|24
|37
|61
|David Pastrnak
|70
|48
|47
|95
|Sean Couturier
|69
|22
|37
|59
|Brad Marchand
|70
|28
|59
|87
|Jake Voracek
|69
|12
|44
|56
|Patrice Bergeron
|61
|31
|25
|56
|Claude Giroux
|69
|21
|32
|53
|Torey Krug
|61
|9
|40
|49
|Kevin Hayes
|69
|23
|18
|41
|David Krejci
|61
|13
|30
|43
|Player to Watch
|11 Travis Konecny
|63 Brad Marchand
|Last 5 Games: N/A
|Last 5 Games: N/A
|Projected Goalie Matchup (Regular Season Stats)
|79 Carter Hart
|41 Jaroslav Halak
|43 GP, 24-13-3, 2.42 GAA, .914 SV%
|31 GP, 18-6-6, 2.39 GAA, .919 SV%
Carter Hart got the start on Tuesday and made 11 saves on 12 shots through two periods. He will get the full game against Boston, making his fourth start against the Bruins this season.
Jaroslav Halak gets the start for the Bruins on Sunday with Tuukka Rask still not feeling well. Head coach Bruce Cassidy updated Rask's status on Sunday morning, saying that while Rask is feeling better, he is still unfit to play and will not dress for the game. Halak stopped all 10 shots he faced in Boston's 4-1 exhibition loss to Columbus on Thursday.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|93 Jake Voracek
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|12 Michael Raffl
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|8 Robert Hagg
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Bruins Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|63 Brad Marchand
|37 Patrice Bergeron
|88 David Pastrnak
|74 Jake DeBrusk
|46 David Krejci
|68 Jack Studnicka
|83 Karson Kuhlman
|13 Charlie Coyle
|10 Anders Bjork
|20 Joakim Nordstrom
|52 Sean Kuraly
|14 Chris Wagner
|Defense
|33 Zdeno Chara
|73 Charlie McAvoy
|47 Torey Krug
|25 Brandon Carlo
|48 Matt Grzelcyk
|79 Jeremy Lauzon
|Goalie
|41 Jaroslav Halak
|80 Dan Vladar
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (14th), Bruins (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (11th), Bruins (3rd)
- Recent History vs. Bruins
- Nov. 10, 2019 - Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (F/SO) (at BOS)
- Jan. 13, 2020 - Flyers 6, Bruins 5 (F/SO) (at PHI)
- March 10, 2020 - Bruins 2, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
- Jake Voracek - 31 GP, 6 G, 21 A, 27 P
- Claude Giroux - 39 GP, 10 G, 19 A, 29 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 14 G, 12 A, 26 P
- Carter Hart - 5 GP, 4-1-0, 2.71 GAA, .910 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
