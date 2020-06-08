Round Robin Game 2 Preview: Flyers-Capitals

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

If the Flyers wanted to find a way to move up from the fourth seed to the first seed, they were very likely going to need to sweep competition in the Round Robin. They got off to a good start with a 4-1 win over Boston on Sunday.

Heading into the second game of the three-game Round Robin on Thursday afternoon against the Washington Capitals, the Flyers are very much in control of their own destiny in many ways. Boston lost again on Wednesday to Tampa Bay, 3-2. If the Flyers can get a point against Washington, they will officially move up at least one seed and finish no lower than the third-seed in the playoffs. If they win in regulation, they can lock up a top-two seed and set up a game where the winner takes the top seed when they play again on Saturday.

But first, they have to handle the Capitals, who bring offensive firepower, solid defense and an experienced netminder to this tournament.

Game time is 4 p.m.