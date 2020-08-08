Round Robin Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Lightning
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Friday was an interesting day around the NHL, as several teams proved that this 24-team tournament can bring all sorts of unpredictability. Outside of the Round Robin, it was safe to expect the unexpected.
Both fifth-seeded teams went home. So did a sixth-seeded team. Toronto was nearly upset by Columbus before an epic comeback forced a Game 5 on Sunday.
For the Flyers, the equation is simple ahead of the first round. They play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in a battle for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of the game will play their first-round series against the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens. The loser gets the second seed and plays the winner of the series between Toronto and Columbus.
Game time is 8 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Scott Laughton
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Tyler Johnson
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kevin Hayes
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Alex Killorn
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Travis Sanheim
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Brayden Point
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Michael Raffl
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Nikita Kucherov
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Travis Konecny
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mitchell Stephens
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Player to Watch
|14 Sean Couturier
|21 Brayden Point
|Last 5 Games: 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, +1
|Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, +1
|Projected Goalie Matchup
|79 Carter Hart
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .971 SV%
|2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.92 GAA, .933 SV%
After getting Thursday's game off, Carter Hart gets back between the pipes for Saturday's game. This should be another big test for the young goalie with something on the line, playing for the top seed. While Hart has put together several solid starts dating back before the pause and has been very good since the team returned in Toronto, he does have poor numbers in his career against Tampa Bay, with three losses in his three games against them.
The Lightning enter the Round Robin finale with a unique situation in goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy is slated to get the start, and that's no surprise. He's been their mainstay in goal for several seasons. But head coach Jon Cooper also mentioned wanting to get Curtis McElhinney some time in Round Robin play too, and after Vasilevskiy played each of the first two games for the Lightning, there is a chance he could get the start or enter in relief at some point.
Flyers Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|28 Claude Giroux
|14 Sean Couturier
|49 Joel Farabee
|21 Scott Laughton
|13 Kevin Hayes
|11 Travis Konecny
|25 James van Riemsdyk
|38 Derek Grant
|62 Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|82 Connor Bunnaman
|44 Nate Thompson
|18 Tyler Pitlick
|Defense
|9 Ivan Provorov
|15 Matt Niskanen
|6 Travis Sanheim
|5 Phil Myers
|53 Shayne Gostisbehere
|61 Justin Braun
|Goalie
|79 Carter Hart
|37 Brian Elliott
Lightning Projected Lineup
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|18 Ondrej Palat
|21 Brayden Point
|86 Nikita Kucherov
|17 Alex Killorn
|71 Anthony Cirelli
|9 Tyler Johnson
|19 Barclay Goodrow
|37 Yanni Gourde
|20 Blake Coleman
|14 Patrick Maroon
|67 Mitchell Stephens
|13 Cedric Paquette
|Defense
|77 Victor Hedman
|24 Zach Bogosian
|27 Ryan McDonagh
|81 Erik Cernak
|98 Mikhail Sergachev
|22 Kevin Shattenkirk
|Goalie
|88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|35 Curtis McElhinney
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: A lot of changes to the Flyers lineup. James van Riemsdyk re-enters the lineup and goes back on the third line with Derek Grant and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Joel Farabee moves to the top line. Jake Voracek is not available for the game. On defense, Shayne Gostisbehere gets back into the lineup for Robert Hagg.
- Lightning: There is really only one absence for the Lightning, and it's a big one. Steven Stamkos is still not available and will not play in Saturday's game.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (T-21st), Lightning (1st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (T-1st), Lightning (T-8th)
- Recent History vs. Lightning
- Jan. 11, 2020 - Lightning 1, Flyers 0 (at PHI)
- Feb. 15, 2020 - Lightning 5, Flyers 3 (at TB)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Lightning
- Claude Giroux - 37 GP, 6 G, 32 A, 38 P
- James van Riemsdyk - 36 GP, 16 G, 13 A, 29 P
- Sean Couturier - 25 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Ivan Provorov - 11 GP, 4 G, 5 A, 9 P
- Carter Hart - 3 GP, 0-3-0, 3.83 GAA, .867 SV%
Where to Watch
TV: NBC
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic/97.3 ESPN
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
Comments
