Round Robin Game 3 Preview: Flyers-Lightning

For the Flyers , the equation is simple ahead of the first round. They play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in a battle for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of the game will play their first-round series against the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens. The loser gets the second seed and plays the winner of the series between Toronto and Columbus.

Both fifth-seeded teams went home. So did a sixth-seeded team. Toronto was nearly upset by Columbus before an epic comeback forced a Game 5 on Sunday.

Friday was an interesting day around the NHL, as several teams proved that this 24-team tournament can bring all sorts of unpredictability. Outside of the Round Robin, it was safe to expect the unexpected.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Tampa Bay Lightning GP G A P Scott Laughton 2 3 1 4 Tyler Johnson 2 1 1 2 Kevin Hayes 2 0 4 4 Alex Killorn 2 1 1 2 Travis Sanheim 2 1 1 2 Brayden Point 2 1 1 2 Michael Raffl 1 1 1 2 Nikita Kucherov 2 1 1 2 Travis Konecny 2 0 2 2 Mitchell Stephens 2 1 0 1

Player to Watch 14 Sean Couturier 21 Brayden Point Last 5 Games: 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, +1 Last 5 Games: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, +1

Despite the two wins in the Round Robin, the Flyers top line has accounted for no points in either of the two games. Sean Couturier, the centerpiece of the top line, noted that while the offense does need to start clicking, the line has not allowed a goal in the Round Robin either. Still, against a powerful Lightning team, making some contributions on the scoreboard would go a long way.

While no Tampa player has more than one goal and two points in the two Round Robin games -- both tightly-contested 3-2 victories (including one in a shootout) -- Brayden Point has been one of their most dangerous players. He's difficult to miss at the front of the top line and has been going hard to the net and has the finishing capability to take over a game.