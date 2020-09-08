Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
76ers Fall to Portland, Lillard's 51-Point Effort

Schedule for Flyers-Canadiens First-Round Series Announced

08/09/2020

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

The qualifying round and Round Robin came to an end on Sunday with the final two Round Robin games and Columbus’ Game 5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. With that, it’s time to move on to the real deal, the games that count for everyone. The other eight teams that participated in the Round Robin, including the Flyers, now move to the playoff tournament in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

With their win on Saturday night, the Flyers locked up the top seed and set up a series with the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens. The schedule for that first-round series is out.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1 - Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 8 PM
  • Game 2 - Friday, Aug. 14 at 3 PM
  • Game 3 - Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 PM
  • Game 4 - Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 3 PM
  • Game 5 - Wednesday, Aug. 19 (TBD) (if necessary)
  • Game 6 - Friday, Aug. 21 (TBD) (if necessary)
  • Game 7 - Sunday, Aug. 23 (TBD) (if necessary)

A couple of interesting things here. First, the Flyers have to wait a little bit to play their first game of the series. The first round begins on Tuesday, but the Flyers will have until Wednesday to start.

Another notable thing in the series is Games 4 and 5 on back-to-back days. In the qualifying round series, we saw games on back-to-back days and how teams had to react to that potentially with lineups and goaltending decisions. The NHL wants to get this tournament completed in a timely manner.

So it all begins on Wednesday for the Flyers against the Canadiens with a primetime matchup. Broadcast information will be available in the coming days.

