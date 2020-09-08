Schedule for Flyers-Canadiens First-Round Series Announced

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The qualifying round and Round Robin came to an end on Sunday with the final two Round Robin games and Columbus’ Game 5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. With that, it’s time to move on to the real deal, the games that count for everyone. The other eight teams that participated in the Round Robin, including the Flyers, now move to the playoff tournament in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

With their win on Saturday night, the Flyers locked up the top seed and set up a series with the 12-seed Montreal Canadiens. The schedule for that first-round series is out.

The schedule is as follows: