Sixers Beat Spurs Behind Milton Game-Winner

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

After a subpar performance on Saturday, the Sixers were back in action on Monday night against the Spurs. After some late-game heroics from Shake Milton, the Sixers would pick up the win over San Antonio by a final score of 132-130.

All eyes were on Shake Milton in this game after his debut did not go according to plan. He would bounce back strong in this one, showing his critics not to give up on him just yet. Milton would finish the game with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and knocked down a huge three-point shot in the closing moments that would eventually lead to the win.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid continued their strong play from Saturday in this game. Harris finished the game with 25 points on just under 60% from the floor and knocked down a trio of threes. Embiid would total 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. He continued to punish teams for going small on him and showed strong passing out of double teams.

Monday was a tough night at the office for Ben Simmons. He found himself in foul trouble all night and eventually fouled out of the game with just over two minutes to go in the game. He finished with just eight points and five assists before his early exit.

The Sixers had a very balanced scoring attack in this one. Five players finished in double-figures, including four of the five starters. When the Sixers can get the ball moving and play their game they can showcase the firepower they have on their roster.

Defensive play was something that needed to change from their previous game, but sadly we saw more of the same. Although early in the game the Sixers were energetic and looking like their old selves on defense, it would soon fade.

The Spurs scored 43 points in the fourth quarter, marking the second straight game where an opponent scored 40+ points in the final quarter. Although the Sixers were able to pull the victory out in this one, that is an area that needs to be addressed quickly.

The Sixers will have a quick day off on Tuesday and will step back on the court Wednesday for their next game. They will be facing off against the Washington Wizards at 4 p.m., hopefully the Sixers can continue to build momentum.