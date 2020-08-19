Sixers Down 2-0 After Blowout Loss to Boston

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers took the court Wednesday night looking to even the score with the Boston Celtics. Despite breaking out to a big lead early, the Sixers would fall again to their old rival. The Celtics now have a commanding 2-0 lead after winning game two by a final score of 128-101.

Joel Embiid came into this game looking to be more assertive and he did just that, but sadly it was not enough. The All-Star center scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his 34 minutes on the floor. He did all he could to keep the Sixers alive but could not match the barrage of scoring from the Celtics' stars.

The supporting cast did not do a great job aiding Joel Embiid offensively in this one. Tobias Harris scored 13 points on 4-15 shooting, and Al Horford recorded just four points in 23 minutes on the floor. As leaders of this team, this duo needs to improve on impacting games more.

The Sixers' backcourt were a bright spot in this game on offense. Shake Milton continues to play despite his little playoff experience, scoring 14 points on stellar 5-8 shooting. Josh Richardson continues to score well in the postseason dropping 18 points.

Pick and roll defense is something that has hurt the Sixers in the past and Boston exploited that weakness tonight. Brett Brown continues to be loyal to his drop pick and roll coverage but it did not cut it in game two. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum walked into open jumpers all night and made the Sixers pay.

Despite losing one of the main scorers the Celtics' trio of stars continued their strong play. Tatum exploded for 33 points, Walker scored 22, and Brown put up 20. They continue to give the Sixers trouble on defense.

Turnovers were something the Sixers needed to adjust in this game and that was one of their few positives in game two. After giving the ball away 18 times in game one, they committed just eight turnovers in game two.

In a game where the Sixers needed to win, their energy was not there. One thing Boston has continued to do is outwork the Sixers and it has shown greatly. The Sixers started hot and looked ready to show Boston they are not going to roll over and then just fell flat.

Despite having a clear size advantage the Sixers cannot control the glass. After barely winning the rebound battle in game one they were out-rebounded in game two. The Celtics grabbed 43 rebounds in this game while just 39 for the Sixers.

Being outworked on the glass is something that is inexcusable and just shows a clear lack of effort. Boston grabbed 16 offensive rebounds in game one and finished game two with 10. They continue to create extra possessions for themselves and make the Sixers pay for their mistakes.

The Sixers find themselves in a deep hole down 2-0, they have much to address heading into game three on Friday.