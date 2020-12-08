Sixers Fall in Close Game Against Raptors

By Kevin McCormick, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Sixers were in action on Wednesday for their second to last seeding game. They would finish up the back end of a back to back falling to the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 125-121.

Brett Brown rested most of his starters on Tuesday against the Suns, but they would make a return in this one. With the playoffs looming right around the corner they would only appear in the first half of this game.

Tobias Harris looked like the day of rest did well for him. He played just 24 minutes but managed to rack up 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. This was a strong performance from Harris heading into the postseason.

Al Horford played well in his time on the floor as well. He did a little bit of everything in his 18 minutes on the court, finishing with nine points, four rebounds, and five assists. Horford also continues to shoot well knocking down a pair of threes. Horford's defense stood out in this game as well, as he defended Toronto's Pascal Siakam well when matched on him.

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the few teams that have been able to slow down Joel Embiid in the past, and the same stayed true in this game. Embiid has been extremely dominant in the bubble but looked mortal in this one. In 13 minutes of action, Embiid scored just five points and committed five turnovers.

Coach Brown has given the second unit a lot of time on the floor in recent games, and some guys have made the most of the opportunity. Mike Scott was very impressive in the game against the Suns and followed up that performance well. He scored 12 points against the Raptors and knocked down a pair of threes.

Furkan Korkmaz caught fire from deep as well. He finished the game as the Sixers' second-leading scorer with 12 points and shot an impressive 5-9 from three-point range. Korkmaz looks to be finding his stroke again from deep and the timing couldn't be any better.

Although they haven't been winning games, the Sixers look to be trending in the right direction. They have brought good energy and the role players look to be finding a groove and growing more confident in recent games.

The Sixers will play their eight and final seeding game this Friday against the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. on ESPN. This will be the Sixers' last chance to build momentum before their first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics.