Sixers Season Ends as Boston Completes Sweep

As the final buzzer sounded on Sunday afternoon the Sixers' season has officially come to an end. Despite a hard-fought effort, the Sixers could not avoid the sweep as the Boston Celtics would go on and win game four by a final of 110-106.

The Sixers were in this game up until the end, but the tide shifted in the third quarter. Tobias Harris would take a nasty fall that resulted in him being escorted to the locker room by the medical staff. The first official diagnosis was a left eye laceration and Harris was tested for a concussion.

Despite the nasty injury, Harris would not only come back to the bench, but he would also re-enter the game and finish with his teammates. Harris has been looked at as a main leader for this team since the suspension, and it spoke volumes in this game.

Game four was the most balanced attack of scoring from the Sixers in the playoffs. All five starters finished in double-figures, with Joel Embiid leading with 30 points. Tobias Harris struggled shooting the ball in this series but stepped up in game four. He was the Sixers' second-leading scorer with 20 points and shot just under 60% from the floor.

The Celtics' stars gave the Sixers big trouble in this series offensively and the same was true in game four. Kemba Walker exploded for the Celtics, leading them in scoring with 32 points. Jayson Tatum also kept up his scoring barrage with 28 points in the series finale.

Three-point shooting continued to hurt the Sixers. In game four the Sixers shot just 26.5% from three, hitting nine shots on 34 attempts. Moving forward perimeter shooting needs to be addressed as this roster is tweaked with.

Now that this season has officially come to a close a lot is looming over the Sixers. Brett Brown's position as head coach is cloudy as the team looks to move forward. With a lot of money locked up in the core, it will be interesting to see how this team adjusts its situation for the future.