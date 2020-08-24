Slowly but Surely, Hoskins Finding His Rhythm

(Photo by: Frank Klose/@FrankKlose)

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Player A: .238/.367/.487, 35 doubles, 110 BB, 35 HR, 100 RBI

Player B: .299/.381/.491, 36 doubles, 80 BB, 25 HR, 88 RBI

Who would you take?

You're getting a high quality player no matter which direction you go.

But who are these players?

Player A, as I am sure you have guessed, is Rhys Hoskins. The statistics are his 162 game average for his career.

So, who which of his Phillies teammates is Player B?

None.

It is MVP candidate and one of baseball's brightest stars, OF Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Not so different, are they? Let's take a look.

After the roughest stretch of his career and one of the worst half seasons in baseball last year, the Phillies fanbase entered 2020 divided on the slugger's future with the club.

His second half of the 2019 season was brutal, no doubt. In 313 plate appearances, Hoskins managed just 46 hits, good for a .180 batting average. The power he showed since his 2017 debut was also sapped. He hit just nine home runs and drove in 26; compare that to the 20 long balls and 59 RBI in the first 89 games of last year with no immediate injury to report and one has to wonder what happened to the first baseman.

Streaky? Sure.

But streaks don't tend to last an entire half season, in either direction. Hoskins is, by Player A's numbers, a "let's meet in the middle" of his 2019 first and second half splits.