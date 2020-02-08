Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Rewind: 76ers Drop Opening Seeding Game to Pacers 127-121
The Goal Line Stand: Opt In or Opt Out? That is the Question!

The Bootch and Pat Show - Is the MLB Season Over?

08/02/2020
#Phillies baseball has been suspended. The Marlins have huge outbreak of the coronavirus! Could the season be in jeopardy? How will college and the #NFL learn from this for football season? Recapping all the major talking points from week 1 of #MLB; including what happens when you cheat in baseball. #NBA and #NHL are BACK! Discussing the return of the Philadelphia 76ers and how the look going forward. Today we got Philadelphia Flyers action at 3pm. So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio




Sponsored by
White Horse Coffee & Creamery

Suscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode of the best way to get your sports talk ⬇️

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/…/269-the-bootch-and-pat-show-683143…

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/…/the-bootch-and-pa…/id1519538903

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=52596

Posted by on 08/02/2020 | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)