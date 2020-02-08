The Bootch and Pat Show - Is the MLB Season Over?
08/02/2020
#Phillies baseball has been suspended. The Marlins have huge outbreak of the coronavirus! Could the season be in jeopardy? How will college and the #NFL learn from this for football season? Recapping all the major talking points from week 1 of #MLB; including what happens when you cheat in baseball. #NBA and #NHL are BACK! Discussing the return of the Philadelphia 76ers and how the look going forward. Today we got Philadelphia Flyers action at 3pm. So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio
