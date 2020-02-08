The Goal Line Stand: Opt In or Opt Out? That is the Question!

Brett & Mike discuss the latest surrounding players that have opted against playing in 2020. Fans need to let players make their decisions and accept it!

Are the Patriots up to no good?

Notre Dame joins the ACC for 2020 but does that open Pandora's box?

The Rutgers situation is a prime example of why a Fall 2020 season will be difficult

Around the NFC East

Lane Johnsin is positive for COVID did he do enough to prevent exposure?

Eagles WR room chaos! Goodwin out, Jeffery on the PUP

The Gettleman Files: latest in the Giants GM's ineptitude

Washington's Alex Smith is cleared to play

PUP problems in Big D?

This Week in the #RedZone!

Who won the Jamal Adams trade?

Joey Bosa got PAID & More!

