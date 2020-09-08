***EDIT*** Sadly our internet feed for our facebook connection cuts out right before the Eagles Deliberation so we will have to try to do this again down the road...

Our Philadelphia Flyers are the #1 seed. Great opening to #NHL playoffs. The #76ers are struggling... are they done? Ben Simmons is, due to his knee. #Phillies look like they are starting to gel and today we have Spencer Howard on the mound. Why/How are the Marlins leading the division?! Plus we’re talking the #XFL #WWE #TheRock and more. Also Bootch has put together a panel of our listeners to make a new segment, “The Outstanding Eagles Deliberation” where he’s trying to get a break down of the upcoming #NFL #Eagles season. So kick back and let us help distract you from the world right now with our shenanigans, a few beers and sports! #mustwatchradio





