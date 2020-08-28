Updated Schedule for Flyers-Islanders Released

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

The NHL Players made a necessary and crucial decision to take two days off the ice to focus on social injustice in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NHL will resume play on Saturday, as the NBA will, and continue with the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 3 of the Flyers-Islanders series was postponed and the rest of the schedule needed to be updated as a result and the revised schedule was released on Friday morning.

Game 3 will now be on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Game 4 will be on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Game 5, which is now necessary after the Flyers Game 2 win, will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will now be on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 5.