Updated Schedule for Flyers-Islanders Released
08/28/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The NHL Players made a necessary and crucial decision to take two days off the ice to focus on social injustice in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake. The NHL will resume play on Saturday, as the NBA will, and continue with the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game 3 of the Flyers-Islanders series was postponed and the rest of the schedule needed to be updated as a result and the revised schedule was released on Friday morning.
Game 3 will now be on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Game 4 will be on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Game 5, which is now necessary after the Flyers Game 2 win, will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
If Games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will now be on Thursday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 5.
Here is the full schedule:
- Game 3 - Saturday, Aug. 29 - 7 PM
- Game 4 - Sunday, Aug. 30 - 8 PM
- Game 5 - Tuesday, Sept. 1 - 7 PM
- Game 6 - Thursday, Sept. 3 - TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 - Saturday, Sept. 5 - TBD (if necessary)
Obviously, the first thing that stands out is the change in dynamic to both back-to-backs that were originally on the schedule. There is less time between Games 3 and 4 and there is no back-to-back between Games 6 and 7.
Games 3 and 5 will be broadcast on NBCSN and Game 4 will be on NBC. You can also listen to all games on 97.5 The Fanatic, 97.3 ESPN and the Flyers radio network.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.