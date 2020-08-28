Wheeler Showing He Is Worth Every Penny

(Photo by: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When Zack Wheeler signed a five-year $118 million deal with the Phillies this offseason, the fan base thought he could be solid, but potentially overpriced addition to the rotation.

He has been worth every penny.

The Phillies are 3-2 in Wheeler's five starts, but he has given the team a chance to win every time out. In fact, the club's bullpen blew a lead in the two losses. Neither of those hit Wheeler's line, as he is 3-0 this season with a 2.76 ERA, a sparkling 171 ERA+, 1.10 WHIP, 20 strikeouts and only six walks across 32 2/3 innings.

A WAR of 1.7 ranks Wheeler fourth among National League pitchers, trailing only LHP Max Fried, teammate Aaron Nola and RHP Zac Gallen.

He is inducing the weakest contact of his career while missing barrels at a 98 percent clip, according to Baseball Savant.

These numbers are, in large part, due to his dominant sinker. He is throwing it just over 21.6 percent of the time, averaging 96.8 mph and producing some major results.