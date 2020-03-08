Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
76ers Bubble Preview - Part 4

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #85 - First Live Show

08/03/2020

The YWT Podcast was recorded live this week following the Flyers 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in their first Round Robin game.

Kyle Collington, Kevin Durso and Josh Guertler break it all down, looking at the keys to the victory and talking about the Flyers depth, Carter Hart's playoff debut, the pairing of Travis Sanheim and Phil Myers and much more. They also discuss some of the other qualifying round matchups and the game presentation from the hub cities.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean

You can also replay the live stream of this episode from Facebook below and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, follow Josh Guertler on Twitter @GuertlerJosh, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.

