YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #87 - Speed Bump

08/16/2020

The YWT Podcast is back and the Flyers have started off the first round by splitting the first two games against the Montreal Canadiens, most recently getting routed in Game 2, 5-0.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso are back to discuss the first two games of the series, what seems to be wrong with the Flyers, the impact of the Canadiens Game 2 win, a look around the rest of the NHL and more.

