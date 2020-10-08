YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #86 - The Top Seed

The YWT Podcast is back and the Flyers have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after sweeping the Round Robin.

Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso break down the Flyers wins over the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning to lock up the top seed in the East and look ahead to their first-round series matchup with the Montreal Canadiens. They look at some of the storylines of that series, how the 12-seeded Canadiens got past the 5-seed Pittsburgh Penguins and look at a few other qualifying round series around the NHL.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast, follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso, and follow producer Mike Giletto Jr. on Twitter @Mike_Giletto.