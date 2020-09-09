Alain Vigneault Runner Up to Bruce Cassidy for Jack Adams

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

As the Flyers started to rise through the ranks and move up in the standings, it was clear that a big part of the transformation of the team was behind the bench. Alain Vigneault helped bring winning hockey back to the Flyers.

When finalists for the NHL Awards were being announced, it was no surprise that Vigneault was there as one of the coaches up for the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year.

The winner of the Jack Adams Award was announced on Wednesday night, with Boston Bruins’ head coach Bruce Cassidy taking home the honor. Vigneault finished a close second in the voting. Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach John Tortorella was the other finalist and finished third.