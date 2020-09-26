LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) dig into what went wrong against the LA Rams in week 2 and dive into the disconnect between Wentz and Pederson. We also review the upcoming game in week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. LJ and Connor look to move on from the sadness and surrows of losing and talk key matchups and how to win against the Bengals! Don't forget to rate, review and follow @kellygreenhour.

https://anchor.fm/kelly-green-hour/episodes/Can-we-get-a-Victory-Green-Hour-already-ek6vge