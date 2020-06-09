Cre'Von LeBlanc Released

The move leaves the Eagles with only Craig James as a backup corner on their 53-man roster.

It served as the corresponding move to their waiver claim earlier in the day.

The move may not be as big of a deal as it seems, however, as Bo Wulf of The Athletic brought up that LeBlanc is not subject to waivers.

That also means LeBlanc's salary is guaranteed if he's on the Week 1 roster. Eagles could wait until Week 2 to bring him back. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 6, 2020

Instead, this move may just be a savvy roster move to keep all their current 53-man players until IR designations can be made.

LeBlanc, who joined the team in the middle of the 2018 campaign and was credited with being the "key to the season", has been arguably the team's best corner over that stretch.

LeBlanc did start the season in 2019 on IR and would start this season on the bench as the team got a very cheap deal for the league's top slot corner this offseason.