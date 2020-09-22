Eagles Place Another Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles saw great improvement along their offensive line in week two.

In addition to the return of Lane Johnson at right tackle, the Eagles got much improved performances from their guards.

The bad news is that Isaac Seumalo, who at time took away Aaron Donald single-handedly, left the game with a knee injury before halftime and will not return.

In case you were counting, three of the Eagles original five starters on the offensive line are on that list.

On Tuesday, the Eagles made it official that he will miss even more time by placing him on injured reserve.