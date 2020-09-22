Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Around the NHL: Quick Start Paces Lightning to Game 2 Win

Eagles Place Another Offensive Lineman on Injured Reserve

09/22/2020
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles saw great improvement along their offensive line in week two.

In addition to the return of Lane Johnson at right tackle, the Eagles got much improved performances from their guards.

The bad news is that Isaac Seumalo, who at time took away Aaron Donald single-handedly, left the game with a knee injury before halftime and will not return.

In case you were counting, three of the Eagles original five starters on the offensive line are on that list.

On Tuesday, the Eagles made it official that he will miss even more time by placing him on injured reserve.

The earliest that Seumalo could return form the injured reserve is for week six against the Ravens.

He joins Vinny Curry, Andre Dillard, Craig James, Will Parks, Josh Perkins, Quez Watkins, Brandon Brooks (PUP) and Daeshon Hall(PUP) as players who are on either IR or PUP. Teams can return as many players from IR as they would like in 2020.

The Eagles signed Jamon Brown last week as well as promoted Sua Opeta, both guards, but they will benefit from the showing that starting right guard Nate Herbig had with just one pressure on Sunday. This will allow them to play Matt Pryor, who started in the playoffs last season, at left guard and keep Brown and Opeta as depth options.

The Eagles have yet to officially make a corresponding move, so they could be looking to see what players other teams protect on their practice squads.

It is noteworthy that the team is trying out running back Devonta Freeman just as much as it is that their roster currently only carries four cornerbacks.

For the time being, the Eagles have protected Grayland Arnold, Deontay Burnett, TY McGill and Luke Juriga to prevent them from signing with another team.

