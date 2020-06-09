Eagles Sign Josh McCown To Practice Squad

Philadelphia is signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to its practice squad and making him oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources tell ESPN. McCown will live in Texas, make $12,000 a week and serve as the Eagles’ emergency QB.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles will take full advantage of that rule by signing veteran QB Josh McCown to the practice squad.

Among their rules changes were increasing the practice squad to 16 players and the ability to sign veterans to the squad.

Due to the effect COVID-19 has had on the world, the NFL made many changes to their rues in 2020.

The move will make McCown the olded practice squad player ever.

McCown, on one leg, nearly lead the Eagles to a second playoff game in his only playoff appearance following a cheap shot to Carson Wentz by Jadaveon Clowney.

Well respected by all, McCown was ready to serve as a receiver, coach and suggest signings for the team (like Burnett, who will be on the practice squad once again this season following an impressive camp).

The Eagles will allow McCown to stay home and likely seek his input into the team and what he sees going on on the field with them, but will also have him as an emergency option in the event of an injury while allowing him to continue to coach his son's team.

The team had reportedly looked into hiring him as a coach prior to the rules changes.

McCown would be the Eagles' 10th addition to the squad today.