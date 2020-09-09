Eflin Pitching Much Better Than Results Have Shown

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Believe it or not, Zach Eflin is a good major league pitcher.

In fact, he is currently having the best season of his major league career, even if the numbers don't immediately show it.

Currently sporting a 4.58 ERA through seven starts after his no-decision Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, Eflin has given up 41 hits in 37 1/3 innings.

That is far from the whole story.

His 3.75 FIP is almost a full run lower than his ERA and career FIP (4.73), suggesting the defense behind him has been subpar and he's even gotten a little unlucky. That is backed up by the .358 batting average on balls in play against Eflin.

Baseball Savant shows Eflin's expected ERA to be 3.30, which would put him in the top 10 percent in all of baseball.

Against teams at or above .500 this season, Eflin is 2-0 with a 2.20 ERA across 16 1/3 innings. He also struck out 19 hitters.

Strikeouts have been a big part of Eflin's game in 2020, much more than his career marks suggest.

He is currently striking out 11.6 hitters per nine innings, by far a career high (7.2 average), while walking batters at an all-time low mark of 2.2 per nine. That is good for a 5.33 strikeout to walk ratio, more than double his normal rate.

The Phillies are 6-1 when Eflin has started a game this season.

So what is the issue?