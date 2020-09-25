Flyers Re-Sign G Alex Lyon to 1-Year Deal

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

In the 2018-19 season, the Flyers went through eight different starting goalies in the course of one season. In the 2019-20 season, that number was reduced to three.

Having two solid and capable netminders is becoming a greater necessity for NHL teams these days, but having a third goalie that you can trust to come up and play at the NHL level is just as important, especially if one of your top two goes down with injury.

The only other goalie to play for the Flyers this season aside from Carter Hart and Brian Elliott was Alex Lyon. Lyon, 27, has been in this role for several years now, and will return to the Flyers, as the team announced they have re-signed the netminder to a one-year, $700,000 deal on Friday. Lyon was an unrestricted free agent following the 2019-20 season.