Flyers Re-Sign G Alex Lyon to 1-Year Deal
09/25/2020
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
In the 2018-19 season, the Flyers went through eight different starting goalies in the course of one season. In the 2019-20 season, that number was reduced to three.
Having two solid and capable netminders is becoming a greater necessity for NHL teams these days, but having a third goalie that you can trust to come up and play at the NHL level is just as important, especially if one of your top two goes down with injury.
The only other goalie to play for the Flyers this season aside from Carter Hart and Brian Elliott was Alex Lyon. Lyon, 27, has been in this role for several years now, and will return to the Flyers, as the team announced they have re-signed the netminder to a one-year, $700,000 deal on Friday. Lyon was an unrestricted free agent following the 2019-20 season.
Lyon appeared in only three games for the Flyers in the 2019-20 season, posting a 1-1-0 record and a 3.55 GAA. In 32 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2019-20 season, Lyon was 11-14-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage.
In addition to the three games last season, Lyon has appeared in 16 NHL games in the last three seasons, going 5-4-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .893 save percentage. In 145 AHL games in that time, Lyon is 73-53-15 with a 2.73 GAA and .913 save percentage.
Lyon originally signed with the Flyers as a college free agent after completing three seasons at Yale University.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.